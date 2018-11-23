A historic Detroit mansion owned by late singing legend Aretha Franklin has been sold.
The Detroit News reported that, according to public records, the 5,600-square-foot brick home adjacent to the Detroit Golf Club fetched $300,000 in a sale last month. It was built in 1927.
The newspaper reported Franklin bought the home in 1993 but nearly lost it in 2008 due to unpaid property taxes.
Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in August in her Detroit riverfront apartment. She was 76.
Bullet-riddled cop car was stolen prop: Philadelphia police said they were startled to spot a bullet-ridden New York City police cruiser with a broken windshield on a city expressway early Thanksgiving morning.
Police said they tried to stop the car only to have the driver flee.
They said the cruiser was later found abandoned and proved to be a stolen prop from a movie being shot in Philadelphia.
The car had been used for the police drama “17 Bridges,” which stars Chadwick Boseman and Sienna Miller. Filming’s been underway in the area since September.
Family offers statement on Porter: The family of Kim Porter released a statement honoring her life a day after Thanksgiving, saying “although we’ve lost our best friend, God has gained a special angel and we know she is watching over us.”
Porter, a former model and actress who was also the longtime girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, died unexpectedly last week at age 47. Authorities haven’t given a cause.
“God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn’t a person she met whose soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better,” the Porter, Goodwin and Combs families said in a statement Friday to The Associated Press.
— Associated Press