Two North Carolina teens went overnight from singing on a street corner to sharing a stage with Grammy Award-winning singer Cyndi Lauper. The Charlotte Observer reported 14-year-old Mya Worley was singing on a city street Friday with her 13-year-old brother, Ronald, on the keyboard, as they have done all summer under their father’s guidance. Two women stopped to listen and one suggested they had to get the teens “to play tomorrow.” With Lauper standing nearby, manager Lisa Barbaris approached Ronald Worley Sr. and asked if his kids would sing Lauper’s 1983 hit “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” with her at a concert. Mya sang a rearranged first verse before they launched into the upbeat version. Lauper is set to appear with rocker Rod Stewart on Saturday night at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
‘Empire Strikes Back’ jacket expected to net $1.3M at auction: The jacket worn by actor Harrison Ford in the Star Wars film “The Empire Strikes Back” is expected to fetch as much as 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) in an auction of rare movie memorabilia in Britain next month. The blue-gray cotton jacket, worn in the 1980 film by Ford’s character, Han Solo, is one of more than 600 costumes, original scripts and props up for auction Sept. 20 at London’s BFI Imax. Other items include a light saber from “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge Of the Sith,” actor Johnny Depp’s costume from the 1990 film “Edward Scissorhands,” and a hat worn by Tom Hanks in “Forrest Gump.”
CNN to say goodbye to Bourdain with final season: A final season of Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown” will premiere this fall, using material filmed before the globe-trotting chef’s June 8 suicide in France, CNN announced. Only one episode — a trip to Kenya with W. Kamau Bell, the host of CNN’s “United Shades of America” — was completed before Bourdain’s death. It will be the last to have Bourdain’s written narration, which gives the series its personal tone. Four other episodes will use audio of Bourdain gathered while shooting on location elsewhere.
Hardwick to resume NBC roles after assault claim review: Chris Hardwick’s career is getting back on track after a review of sexual assault allegations made by a former girlfriend. NBC said Hardwick will serve as a guest host Tuesday on “America’s Got Talent” and will return as host for season three of “The Wall” game show, which begins production in the fall. Hardwick has acknowledged an online post by his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra, alleging she had been sexually assaulted and emotionally abused referred to him. He has denied the allegations but has said the couple’s relationship was imperfect.
Patrick Dempsey warns of online scam: Actor Patrick Dempsey said someone is impersonating him online and asking his fans to give money to either him or his Maine-based nonprofit. Dempsey tweeted on his verified account Monday that “people have been impersonating me and asking my fans for money (through social media).” Nancy Audet, spokeswoman for the Dempsey Centers in Lewiston and Portland, told the Sun Journal Dempsey is not asking anyone for money.
Five high schoolers picked as National Student Poets: Five teenagers have been selected National Student Poets, a program that will have them serve as ambassadors at everything from literary readings to community service. The poets include Alexandra Contreras-Montesano, from Burlington, Vermont, and Heather Laurel Jensen of Mesa, Arizona. National Student Poets, founded in 2011, is administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists & Writers. Each poet will receive a $5,000 “academic award.” Other students cited Wednesday were Darius Atefat-Peckham of Interlochen, Michigan; Ariana Smith of Las Vegas; and Daniel Blokh of Birmingham, Alabama. Applicants were 10th and 11th graders who had received top honors in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.