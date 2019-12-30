Shootings, impeachment drama among New Jersey's top stories

President Donald J. Trump meets with U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, to announce Van Drew’s party switch to the GOP on Dec. 19 in the Oval Office of the White House.

In November 2017, Republican Frank LoBiondo announced that he would not seek re-election for his House of Representatives seat, which he held for 24 years representing the 2nd congressional district in New Jersey. Democrat Jeff Van Drew won the seat during the Nov. 2018 General Election. After saying he would not support the House of Representatives' impeachment of President Donald J. Trump, Van Drew switched parties and became a Republican. Van Drew announced the switch in an Oval Office event with the president. During the event, Van Drew said Trump has his "undying support.”

