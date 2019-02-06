“It puts all of our planning into a total tailspin"

+1 
020519_nws_brews
Buy Now

Ryan Krill CEO Cape May Brewing check the beer cans after government shutdown has impeded them from releasing new brews Friday Feb 1, 2019. The Tax and Trade Bureau was not approving labels and now the system is all backed up. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

While the last two weeks have been back to business for federal employees following the government shutdown, local breweries are still feeling the impact with regulation agencies unable to approve labels and packaging. 

Ocean Resort Casino 'not in compliance' since November, says the Casino Control Commission. The state regulators approved a deal with the casino, which lost $23 million within its first five months of operating.

Last 3 former Kauffman co-defendants to be sentenced. More than four months after the April Kauffman murder trial ended, the last three co-defendants turned state’s witnesses in the case are slated for court Thursday to be sentenced. Follow reporter Molly Bilinski on Twitter for updates from court. 

Sister Jean's turned down meeting with state, city prior to eviction. "From the city and the state’s perspective, the most important thing right now is taking care of residents who need assistance," a DCA spokesperson said Wednesday.

+1 
020519_nws_sisterjeans (5)
Buy Now

Volunteers Paige Vaccaro, of Linwood, Adrienne Latz, of Northfield, and Jennifer Lal, of Northfield, serve one of the last meals Sister Jean's Kitchen will be providing out of the Pacific Avenue church where they have been for decades. On Monday, the city posted notices to vacate after deeming Victory First Presbyterian Church unsafe.