La Costa Lounge in Sea Isle City was purchased in 2018 by Christopher Glancey and Bob Morris for $7.3 million.

Neighbor appeals approval of Sea Isle City hotel: John Simoncini has challenged plans for a four-story, 46-room hotel on the site of La Costa Lounge, appealing the Zoning Board’s approval of the project.

Atlantic, Cape May county leaders plan for safe reopening in time for summer: Local leaders say that for a region that makes much of its income from June through August, it’s important to have a plan to reopen as quickly and safely as possible.

Michael Jordan's impact on basketball relived through 'Last Dance' and Classic game: McGarry: The documentary has rekindled memories for some and introduced Jordan to a whole new generation of fans. 

New N.J. unemployment claims slow dramatically: Last week's claims were half the previous week's but still nearly double the record set after Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

South Jersey paramedic uses art to keep up spirits and protect others: “Painting and art have always been my outlets. We are dealing with a lot of stress right now, and I wanted to convey the stay-at-home regulation to the public,” Bergen said of her series of prints depicting essential workers in an Uncle Sam-meets-Rosie the Riveter pose.

Rosie the Riveter

Original artwork done by Kate Bergen depicting a modern day Rosie the Riveter.

