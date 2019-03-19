Two moms running to raise awareness
Ocean City moms Jennifer Policini and Melissa Flink trained hard, running three to five times a week to prepared for Thursday's National Down Syndrome Society’s Run in Washington D.C.
CRDA funds $7.5 million community policing program in Atlantic City The funding will go to to hire 15 regular police officers to replace veteran officers, along with three specialized officers to handle vagrancy and homelessness in the tourism district, according to Police Chief Henry White.
Legalization of recreational marijuana will change policing, experts say “The train has left the station,” said Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler said a the L.E.A.D conference in Atlantic City, “we’re not going to be able to stop it. We need to get in front of it.”
Protected birds may be evicted from Atlantic City Airport The SJTA wants to mow the 290-acre grassland area inside the airport's boundaries and establish a new conservation site for the birds elsewhere in the Pinelands.
Southern's Nick O'Connell is The Press Wrestler of the Year “I’ve been wrestling for Southern since I was in fourth grade,” said O'Connell, who helped lead the Rams to South Jersey and state Group V titles. Check out the full gallery of this year's high school wrestling all stars.