Inspired to run
Ocean City moms Jennifer Polcini and Melissa Flink trained hard, running three to five times a week to prepare for this week's National Down Syndrome Society run from Washington, D.C., to New York City.
CRDA funds $7.5 million community policing program in Atlantic City. The funding will go to hire 15 regular police officers to replace veteran officers, who in turn would patrol the city's neighborhoods, along with three specialized officers to handle vagrancy and homelessness in the Tourism District, according to police Chief Henry White.
Legalization of recreational marijuana will change policing, experts say. “The train has left the station,” said Saddle Brook police Chief Robert Kugler at a Law Enforcement Against Drugs conference in Atlantic City. “We’re not going to be able to stop it. We need to get in front of it.”
Protected birds may be evicted from Atlantic City International Airport. The South Jersey Transportation Authority wants to mow the 290-acre grassland area inside the airport's boundaries and establish a new conservation site for the birds elsewhere in the Pinelands.
Southern's Nick O'Connell is The Press Wrestler of the Year. “I’ve been wrestling for Southern since I was in fourth grade,” said O'Connell, who helped lead the Rams to South Jersey and state Group V titles. Check out the full gallery of this year's high school wrestling All-Stars.
New contract, same Mike Trout. Millville residents who knew the Los Angeles Angels center fielder when say his reported history-making, $432 million contract won't change him — and won't stop him from coming to Jim's Lunch.