Local speakeasies stand 100 years after Prohibition: The Irish Pub opened in 1900 as the Elwood Hotel and operated through Prohibition. It’s one of the last establishments still standing in Atlantic City that acted as a speakeasy.
Super PAC with Callaway ties linked to Atlantic County races: Our South Jersey’s involvement in the two local races is not illegal, but it is unusual. Federally registered independent-expenditures groups don’t typically get involved in races below the federal level.
Second Atlantic City Women's March stresses importance of voting: Hundreds filled Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall's Adrian Phillips Theater for a day of dancing, chanting and speeches Saturday. The Atlantic City event was one of many Women's Marches planned throughout the country Saturday.
Philadelphia man dies in Vineland plant accident: Officers were dispatched to a frozen-foods plant at 12:41 a.m. for an industrial accident, according to a news release. Felipe Rodriguez-Tzon, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ocean City sweeps quad-meet, Oakcrest takes two matches: Ocean City, which improved to 9-3, defeated Oakcrest 40-39, Gloucester City 51-21 and Clayton 58-24.
Atlantic City coach Gene Allen gets record-setting 353rd victory: Allen became the winningest coach in the program’s history as the Vikings beat Universal Audenreid Charter 68-59 in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.
