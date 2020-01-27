Bertha Borowick Holocaust survivor

Bertha Borowick, a 100-year-old Holocaust survivor from Atlantic City, shows the spot on her arm where she was numbered during her stay at Auschwitz, while at the Jewish Adult Services Center, in Atlantic City, Friday Jan. 24, 2020. She had the tattoo removed. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Remembering the liberation of Auschwitz. Some South Jersey residents are heading back to the site of the concentration camp to commemorate the 75th anniversary of its liberation.

Bidding for a piece of Ol' Blue Eyes. People gathered in Swedesboro to bid for various items from Frank Sinatra's "Chairman' Suite" that was in the now-shuttered Atlantic Club casino hotel in Atlantic City.

Some high school coaches not happy with this year's football schedules. The new West Jersey Football League schedules have been released, and some coaches aren't happy with the amount of travel they will have to face.

Read the latest about the helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people. Check out this photo gallery on Kobe, plus this gallery of photos of his family.

Wildwood High School graduate Frank Vogel is enjoying his first season as the coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Read more about it.

Warriors Lakers Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel yells out instructions as the team plays the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
 

