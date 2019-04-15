'It all feels a bit surreal'
An Egg Harbor Township native living in Paris watched from her apartment as the Notre Dame Cathedral burned Monday. She and other locals who have visited say the sight knocked the wind out of them.
CRDA to fund Holocaust memorial on the Boardwalk A nonprofit's quest to build a Holocaust memorial was approved during Tuesday's board meeting, along with final plans for the AtlantiCare HealthPark and renovations to a historic building on Indiana Avenue.
Communities along White Horse Pike push for new development Various projects — from convenience stores to 55-and-older housing development — have sprung up along the highway, with the hope of lowering taxes.
Speaking of development, Egg Harbor Township's Royal Farms says it plans to open next week.
Eagles front-office officials revealed very little about their hopes and dreams for next week's NFL Draft on Tuesday. Defensive line, offensive line and safety would appear to be their biggest needs, but Howie Roseman and Joe Douglas were adamant they will not reach for a player just to fill a perceived hole.
Katie Dainton hit a three-run homer in the first inning to lead the undefeated St. Joseph High School softball team to a 6-1 victory over Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Tuesday. More photos here.