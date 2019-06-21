042018_spt_mainland

On April 19th, in Linwood at the MRHS baseball field, Ocean City boys visits. MRHS #21 Logan Petty at bat.

Logan Petty

Mainland Regional Sr. INF

Petty batted .358 with 21 runs scored and 14 RBIs.

