Age: 18
High School: Middle Township
Hometown: Cape May Court House
Parents: Dr. Eric Thomas & Stephanie Thomas
Community/school activities: Four-year class president at Middle Township High School. Student lead for the Black History Month Assembly Committee, liaison for the Dentistry from the Heart team (free dental care to those in need), student teacher of STEALTH STEM After School Program, Key Cub member and member of the soccer, golf and basketball teams. Thomas is also a member of Gilda’s Club, the Atlantic City Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. She was also a speaker at the Cape May TEDx event, where she spoke on racial equality.
Post-high school plans: Logan will attend North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, North Carolina. She will study mechanical engineering.
Career goals: Logan would like to become a mechanical engineer to create, design and improve the mechanisms and methods of air and space travel.
Middle Township High School senior, Logan Thomas, 18, wants to use her advanced oratorical abilities, leadership experience, love for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), plus passion for the world around her to “illustrate racial equality, tolerance, respect and understanding.”
What inspires you?
I’ve always been inspired by strong men and female speakers. I’ve always been inspired by those who have the ability to speak up about injustices in our community. ... As I’ve grown older and my parents and siblings have talked to me, I’ve grown encouraged by those who have spoken out. Oprah Winfrey, Colin Kaepernick are examples. They perform little actions, but speak so loudly. Going forward, I hope to inspire younger high schools and middle schoolers.
Females and minorities are underrepresented in STEM careers. As a future mechanical engineering major, relate the two.
It’s very rare to have women of color in a STEM career. However, I want those little girls to be in my place when they’re my age. There are not many inspirations out there. However, there are people, like Mae Jemison (first African-American woman to travel into space), that I look up to.
What do you hope to take from your class president leadership for life after high school?
I take pride in my public speaking and it actually comes pretty easy to me. In college, I do plan on being involved in my student government in any way I can. For example, soccer’s my favorite sport to play, but there is not a soccer team at North Carolina A&T. However, when I was there at advisement day, my mom and I did some research and realized that this is something I could achieve. So I’m looking forward to starting that up.
— Joe Martucci