Barnegat Light: Beaches remain open and badges are available online via the borough’s website.

Website: http://www.BarnegatLight.org Phone: (609) 494-9196

Beach Haven: Beaches and restrooms are open. Badges are available via an app on the borough’s website or at the Centre Street badge office.

Website: http://beachhaven-nj.gov Phone: (609) 492-0111

Harvey Cedars: Preseason beach badges may be purchased through the borough’s website.

Website: www.harveycedars.org Phone: (609) 361-6000

Long Beach Township: Beaches are open and seasonal beach badges can be purchased at The Beach Badge Shack on 68th Street, Brant Beach and at other locations listed on the township’s website. Badges are required on township beaches from June 1 to September 7.

Website: http://www.longbeachtownship.com Phone: (609) 361-1000

Ship Bottom: Beach badges are for sale online and at Town Hall and are available at preseason rates through May 31.

Website: http://www.shipbottom.org Phone: (609) 494-2171

Surf City: The borough never closed its beaches. Badges are available at Borough Hall and preseason rates are in effect through May 31.

Website: www.surfcitynj.org Phone: (609) 494-3064

