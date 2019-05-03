Need to know: He ran down Improbable in the stretch of the Rebel Stakes — earning a 95 Beyer for that victory — and then bombed in the Arkansas Derby, finishing nearly 15 lengths back in his first race over a sloppy track. Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen — winless in 19 previous Derby starts — said the surface was an issue that day. The far outside post won’t do his forwardly placed running style any favors. Jon Court, 58, would be the oldest winning jockey in Derby history.
A good bet? The mud probably was a problem on Arkansas Derby day, though there’s a chance of similar conditions Saturday and his Rebel Stakes win was an outlier anyway. There are better options.