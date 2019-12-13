Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic

The Longport Beach Patrol’s Joey Tepper emerges from the water and heads to the finish line to win the swim race at the Atlantic City Classic on Friday night. Below, Upper Township’s Kyle Rumaker, right, and Ryan Fisher celebrate their victory in the doubles row. A SEEN gallery and a photo gallery of the races are attached to this story at PressofAC.com.

The Longport Beach Patrol won its fourth straight team title at the 80th South Jersey Championships in August. Swimmer Joey Tepper and rowers Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey helped Longport become the patrol to win four consecutive team championships since the current three-event format - doubles row, swim, singles row - was created in 1973.

