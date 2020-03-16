Longport Board of Commissioners canceled its workshop session for Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Borough Hall. Instead, the regular Commissioners meeting will begin at 4 p.m on Wednesday. Residents will be able to participate in the public portions of the meeting via telephone by calling (425) 436-6368 and using the access code 779021.
Residents planning to attend the public meeting session are urged to follow CDC guidelines.
Those with compromised immune systems or other chronic medical conditions are urged to listen to the proceedings remotely.
