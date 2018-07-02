A longtime state lawmaker is the new mayor of New Jersey’s capital city.
Reed Gusciora was sworn in Sunday in Trenton, becoming the city’s first openly gay mayor. The ceremony came one day after the Democratic Assemblyman resigned the legislative seat he had held for 22 years.
Gusciora won the mayor’s seat in a runoff election last month, defeating Democratic businessman Paul Perez. They were the top two finishers in a May election.
Gusciora succeeds Eric Jackson, who beat Perez for the mayoral seat in 2014 but didn’t seek re-election this year.
Comedian says he prank called Trump aboard Air Force 1: A comedian says he spoke with President Donald Trump by phone after posing as a senator and that the call was patched through while the president was aboard Air Force One.
Comedian John Melendez is known as “Stuttering John” on “The Howard Stern Show.” He released audio of his prank call with Trump on his podcast last Thursday.
Melendez claimed to be Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and said he was connected to Trump while the president was traveling after a Wednesday night rally in North Dakota.
The White House was told Thursday that Menendez hadn’t reached out to Trump. That’s according to a person familiar with the call who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss it.
The White House is declining to discuss the incident.
Sisters seek to end gag order in priest sex abuse settlement: Two sisters are asking a judge to invalidate broad confidentiality agreements made with a Pennsylvania Roman Catholic diocese so they can speak publicly about sexual abuse at the hands of a priest more than two decades ago.
The lawsuit filed Monday in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, by two women says their silence was required in settlements made with the Harrisburg Diocese over sexual abuse by the Rev. Augustine Giella.
New Jersey court records say Giella confessed to fondling one of the girls and taking photos of her unclothed. Giella was facing sexual assault, child endangerment and child pornography charges in Ocean County when he died in 1993.
A diocese spokesman says it no longer enforces nondisclosure agreements in priest abuse settlements. The sisters’ lawyer says he wants that in writing.
