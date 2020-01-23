Warren G. Harding campaigns on the Atlantic City Boardwalk

September 1920. Republican presidential candidate Warren G. Harding (center, white suit, dark tie), a senator from Ohio, campaigns on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Harding wins the election in 1921, butnever completes a full term. In 1923 he falls ill and reportedly dies from a stroke. Calvin Coolidge becomes president. Photo by CriticalPast. Historical photo archives

