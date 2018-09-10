This week and next are the last of summer. The official start of autumn is the autumn equinox, which this year comes at 9:54 p.m. on Sept. 22. In today’s column, I want to tell you briefly about the astronomical sights of these final days of summer (and of the first two days of autumn). The sights include the moon with each of four bright planets on different evenings and then becoming the most famous of all full moons — Harvest Moon. Great close-up sights of the moon and planets can be seen for free if the weather is good enough this weekend to hold a scheduled local Skywatch.
The end of this column, however, is a description of one of my favorite special sights of this summer gone by. I hope it will inspire you to go out and witness wonders of the sky for yourself.
Friday’s free public skywatch. As I write these words, the weather forecast looks bad for late this week due to the possible effects of Hurricane Florence. If we luck out, however, I urge you to attend the South Jersey Astronomy Club’s “Skywatch” at Belleplain State Forest. You don’t want to miss out on views of Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Mars and the moon — not to mention many other sights — as seen through some of the biggest and best telescopes in the state.
The Skywatch would begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, if weather permits, with 24 hours later being the backup in case skies aren’t clear until Saturday. For instructions on how to get to the observing field at Belleplain plus, on Friday afternoon, a decision about whether the sky will be clear enough, go to sjac.us.
The moon’s journey to Harvest moon. Tonight, the slim crescent moon is your guide to the blazingly brightest — but currently very low — planet Venus. Look down very near the west-southwest horizon, well to the lower left of the moon, about 30 to 45 minutes after sunset, and you’ll see Venus.
Two nights later (Thursday), the thickening crescent is much closer to bright Jupiter. On Saturday, a nearly half-lit moon is above the bright star Antares. The growing moon hangs just to the upper left of Saturn next Monday, then upper right of brilliant Mars on Sept. 19. The moon reaches full at 10:52 p.m. on Sept. 24. It is the full moon closest to the autumn equinox (just two days after the equinox this year — unusually close) — which makes it Harvest Moon. A full moon always rises around sunset but only around Harvest Moon does the moon rise just a little later for several nights after, its huge glowing globe floating up into our delighted view.
Rainbow reflections at a local pond. On the afternoon of the day before Labor Day, thunderstorms broke out where I live in Cumberland County. The rain was still falling hard as rather bright sun burst into sight. The time was about 6 p.m., and I hastened over to my favorite local pond to see what I knew would be visible. And there it was — a magnificent rainbow. At least six of the colors were in it, there was a section of the broader, higher (but paler) secondary rainbow also visible. The primary rainbow was a full span and for some reason looked especially gigantic in the landscape and skyscape. Yet most unusual of all was the rainbow’s reflection in the pond. The top of the rainbow’s arch in the sky was mirrored in the water no more than 20 feet from me.
But let me clarify things a bit. The rainbow is so amazing that when you think you are seeing its reflection on calm water, you are really seeing the reflection of a different rainbow, one formed from a different set of raindrops as seen from the position of the water’s surface. The two rainbows should usually look similar. But it is actually possible to see a rainbow without a reflection. Or, most amazing of all, see a rainbow’s reflection on the water without a rainbow in the sky.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at: fschaaf@aol.com.