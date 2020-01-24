Carlos Lopez scored 21 points to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team to a 47-41 win over Lower Cape May on Friday night.

Both teams are 5-8.

Lower 9 14 12 6 – 41

EHT 10 14 9 14 – 47

LCM – Bencivengo 12, Bey 2, Gault 6, Pierce 3, Whitesell 8, Lawler 10

EHT – Glenn 6, Walsh 2, Larramore 3, J. Germann 6, Lopez 21, Dodd 9

