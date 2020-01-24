Carlos Lopez scored 21 points to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team to a 47-41 win over Lower Cape May on Friday night.
Both teams are 5-8.
Lower 9 14 12 6 – 41
EHT 10 14 9 14 – 47
LCM – Bencivengo 12, Bey 2, Gault 6, Pierce 3, Whitesell 8, Lawler 10
EHT – Glenn 6, Walsh 2, Larramore 3, J. Germann 6, Lopez 21, Dodd 9
