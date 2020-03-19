The Los Angeles Rams have released Todd Gurley, their superstar running back with a massive contract and a troubling injury history.
The Rams made the move Thursday, several minutes before roughly $10 million in the three-time Pro Bowl selection’s contract became fully guaranteed.
Gurley will consume $20.15 million in dead salary cap space this season for the Rams, who signed the 2015 first-round pick to a four-year, $60 million contract with $45 million guaranteed in June 2018. Gurley was cut before even playing the first year of that contract extension, which made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL at the time.
Gurley had phenomenal seasons during his first two years in coach Sean McVay’s offense, rushing for 1,305 yards in 2017 and 1,251 in 2018 as those Rams reached the Super Bowl. But Gurley had a persistent left knee injury that limited his effectiveness down the stretch in 2018, and those problems carried over to last season.
Saints coach Payton says he tested positive for COVID-19: New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton learned Thursday he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, he told ESPN.
Payton is the first employee of either an NFL team or the league to make such a diagnosis public. He told the network that he came forward to motivate people to educate themselves about what they can do to help fight the pandemic.
Payton said he took the test Monday after he began to feel ill a day earlier, but also said he has not been admitted to a hospital and does not have a fever or cough. The 56-year-old coach said he has been resting comfortably at home, where is in in self-quarantine.
Five-time Pro Bowler Campbell to join Ravens: The Baltimore Ravens on Thursday announced the deal that secured five-time Pro Bowl Calais Campbell, a skilled run-stopper who also has a knack for getting to the quarterback.
In exchange for Campbell, Baltimore gave up the 2020 fifth-round pick it got from Atlanta in a trade this week that sent tight end Hayden Hurst to the Falcons.
The Ravens agreed in principle with Campbell on a one-year contract extension, pending the passing of his physical, general manager Eric DeCosta said.
Broncos waiving injured QB Joe Flacco: The Denver Broncos are waiving Joe Flacco with a failed physical designation, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Flacco went 2-6 as Denver’s starter last season before a neck injury ended his season. He was eventually replaced by rookie Drew Lock, who went 4-1 down the stretch and was named the incumbent in 2020.
Browns add DT Billings, CB Johnson: The Cleveland Browns beefed up their front by agreeing to a one-year contract with free agent Andrew Billings, who spent the past three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Also, the Browns added a nickel back by agreeing on a one-year deal with cornerback Kevin Johnson, who played with Buffalo last year after spending four in Houston.
Baseball
Red Sox ace to have Tommy John surgery: Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will have Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, an operation that would keep him out the entire 2020 baseball season if and when it resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.
The team made the announcement on Thursday, two weeks after saying that the 30-year-old left-hander had a flexor strain near the elbow. At the time, the Red Sox hoped Sale would avoid the operation that usually requires a full year to recover from.
Basketball
NBA telling teams to keep players, staff out of facilities: The NBA has told its teams to close its training and practice facilities to all players and staff starting Friday, saying the shuttering will last indefinitely in the latest response to the new coronavirus pandemic.
The league told teams of the new directive in a memo sent Thursday afternoon, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. As recently as Monday, the NBA was telling teams that individual workouts could take place using what the league called the “one player, one coach, one basket” rule.
Soccer
Madrid striker Jovic investigated for ignoring isolation: Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is being investigated by Serbian authorities for allegedly flouting a mandatory self-isolation measure after returning home from a coronavirus-infected country, authorities said Thursday.
The 22-year-old Jovic returned from Spain last week and was seen on the streets of Belgrade and pictured at his girlfriends’s birthday party.
Auto racing
Iconic Monaco GP canceled for 2020: The iconic Monaco Grand Prix was canceled Thursday because of the new coronavirus outbreak, and two other Formula One races were postponed.
F1’s showcase race was scheduled for May 24 in the tiny principality on the Mediterranean coast between France and Italy.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.