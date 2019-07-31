OCEAN CITY MUSIC PIER
7 P.M. MONDAY, AUGUST 5; $59, $75
WHAT TO EXPECT: It will be a powerhouse double bill at the Ocean City Music Pier on Monday night when Lou Gramm of Foreigner and Asia featuring John Payne team up for a night of rock. Gramm will perform all of the signature hits including “Feels Like the First Time,” “Cold as Ice,” “Double Vision,” “Hot Blooded,” “Jukebox Hero” and “Urgent.” Asia fans will sing along to the classics “Heat of the Moment,” “Only Time Will Tell” and “Soul Survivor.”