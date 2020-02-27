TV actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will go on trial in October on charges that they bribed their daughters’ way into the University of Southern California, a federal judge said Thursday.
The judge set the trial date a day after defense attorneys claimed that new evidence that would exonerate the couple of charges that they participated in a college admissions bribery scheme.
Prosecutors provided the defense with iPhone notes written by the admitted ringleader of the scheme that bolster the couple's claim that they believed their payments were legitimate donations, not bribes, their lawyers wrote in a court document filed late Wednesday.
Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on the sitcom “Full House,” and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into USC as recruits to the rowing team, though neither of them was a rower.
Disney Plus to revive 'The Proud Family' animated series: The Proud family is making a comeback.
The Disney Plus streaming service said Thursday it’s ordered a revival of the animated series about an African American teenager and her extended family.
The new series, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” will feature original cast members including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud and Tommy Davidson and Paula Jai Parker as her parents, Oscar and Trudy.
David Ortiz selling baseball mementos, household items: Former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz is cleaning house, and you might be surprised by what he's selling.
The man known to Red Sox fans as Big Papi is, of course, selling tons of memorabilia from his baseball career at an estate sale scheduled for Saturday at his home in the affluent Boston suburb of Weston. But he is also selling other odds and sundry, including a neon Rolls Royce sign, a backyard composter and a stone owl sculpture.
Bieber, Dan + Shay, Morris name top ACM honors: Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay lead the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards with six nominations for Dan Smyers and five for Shay Mooney and helped pop star Justin Bieber earn his first-ever ACM noms.
In the nominations announced Thursday, the powerhouse duo share four bids with Bieber for song of the year as both writers and artists, music event of the year and video of the year for their chart-topping crossover duet “10,000 Hours.” Dan + Shay are also nominated for duo of the year and Smyers is nominated individually as the producer in the music event category.
Kobe Bryant handprints, other memorabilia up for auction: Some key Kobe Bryant memorabilia, including two of his Los Angeles Lakers uniforms and cement handprints from his induction into the Grauman’s Chinese Theater hall of fame gallery, are going up for sale in April.
Julien’s Auctions said Thursday that the items would be up for sale on April 30 as part of its annual sports auction that includes a silver medal from the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and a 2002 FIFA World Cup gold winner's medal.
Bryant’s items were already being planned for auction when he, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.
— Associated Press
