On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game. CC#4 Louie Barrios lets out a cheer after scoring a touchdown.

Sr.

6-0 192 

Barrios led the Pirates to the Central Jersey Group II title. He completed 178 of 298 passes for 2,649 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

