Cedar Creek Football Practice

Cedar Creek Louie Barrios 17 QB. Aug. 8, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Louie Barrios

Cedar Creek

The senior quarterback threw for 232 yards and five touchdowns as the Pirates beat Absegami 48-20. Cedar Creek (3-1) plays at Woodrow Wilson (2-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

