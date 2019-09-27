Cedar Creek vs Willingboro

Cedar Creek quarterback Louie Barrios, right, runs for a touchdown against Willingboro’s Chris Long during the first half of their game Friday afternoon in Egg Harbor City.

Louie Barrios, Cedar Creek 67 of 109 for 1023 yards and  14 touchdowns

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments