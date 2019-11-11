111019_spt_cedarcreek

On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs. CC#4 Louie Barrios looks for a first down.

Louie Barrios

Cedar Creek

The senior quarterback completed 13 of 19 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns as the second-seeded Pirates beat seventh-seeded Pt. Pleasant Borough in a Central Jersey Group II quarterfinal. Barrios also ran eight times for 73 yards and a touchdown. Cedar Creek (8-2) hosts third-seeded Bernards (8-1) on Saturday at Noon.

