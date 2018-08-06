Demi Lovato has checked out of the hospital she was rushed to two weeks ago for a reported overdose. A person close to Lovato said the singer-actress was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles over the weekend. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t allowed to speak publicly about the topic. The 25-year-old broke her silence Sunday with a lengthy Instagram post, saying she remains committed to overcoming addiction.
Beyonce reveals emergency C-section with twins: Beyonce has revealed she had an emergency cesarean section when she delivered her twins. The singer, in a series of essays in September’s Vogue magazine, said she was 218 pounds and swollen from toxemia. The 36-year-old said the twins spent many weeks in intensive care and her husband, Jay-Z, was “a strong support system.” Her photo is the first Vogue cover to be shot by an African-American photographer.
Pink hospitalized with virus, cancels Sydney show: Pink’s promoter said the pop superstar has been admitted to a Sydney hospital with a virus, forcing her to cancel a second Sydney show. Promoter Live Nation tweeted Monday that Pink was admitted to a hospital in Sydney on Sunday suffering from dehydration and was discharged. But she was readmitted and diagnosed with a gastric virus hours before her Monday concert. Live Nation said Pink will remain in the hospital overnight.
Robert Redford confirms he’s retiring from acting: Robert Redford’s illustrious acting career has reached its end. The legendary film star, 81, told Entertainment Weekly he’s retiring from acting after more than five decades in the industry and dozens of movie and TV roles. Redford had told the Walker Art Center in 2016 he anticipated “The Old Man & The Gun,” which premieres Sept. 28, would be his final role. Redford did not confirm whether he’ll consider directing any projects in the future, telling EW, “we’ll see about that.
Lance Bass ‘heartbroken’ after Brady Bunch house deal falls through: Lance Bass thought he had bought the Los Angeles home featured in the opening and closing scenes of “The Brady Bunch.” He even invited Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia in the sitcom, over for dinner. But the ‘N Sync singer posted Saturday on Instagram the deal fell through. Realtor Ernie Carswell told the Los Angeles Times for a story published Sunday the two-bedroom split-level home, which was listed for $1.885 million, received eight offers, which came down to two bids. He declined to identify the potential buyers.
No price hike, but new caps on MoviePass discount plan: MoviePass, a discount service for movie tickets at theaters, is walking back a planned 50 percent price increase following a subscriber backlash. But it will soon impose a cap of three movies per month, instead of one every day. The company said the new plan will include “many major studio first-run films.”
— It was not immediately clear whether MoviePass is completely rescinding a recent policy of barring viewings of most major releases during the first two weeks. MoviePass has grown to 3 million subscribers, from about 20,000, since it slashed monthly rates nearly a year ago to $10, from as high as $50.
Thousands outlast rain, heat at Newport Jazz Fest: Crowds battled the elements for a variety of performances at this year’s Newport Jazz Festival. The festival in Newport, Rhode Island, was hit by heavy rains Saturday and blazing heat Sunday, but that didn’t stop people from coming out and jamming to their favorite bands. Highlights included pianist Jon Batiste, band leader for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” who performed Saturday with children from a New Jersey jazz summer camp. George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic closed the show with a cover of “Papa was a Rolling Stone.”
LeBron James adds Showtime doc to small-screen portfolio: LeBron James has yet to play a minute for the Los Angeles Lakers, yet the NBA superstar is churning out content for the small screen. James is behind the three-part documentary series “Shut Up and Dribble” announced Monday by Showtime. Set to debut in October, the same month James suits up for his new team, the series looks at the changing role of athletes in the current political and cultural climate against the backdrop of the NBA. Its title comes from a comment Fox News host Laura Ingraham made to James in February when she sought to rebuke him for talking politics during an interview.