BEYONCE FILE — In this Feb. 12, 2017 file photo, Beyonce poses in the press room at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The singer reveals she had an emergency Caesarean section when she delivered her twins. In a series of essays in September’s Vogue magazine, she says she was 218 pounds and was swollen from toxemia. The 36-year-old says they spent many weeks in intensive care and her husband, Jay Z, was “such a strong support system.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)