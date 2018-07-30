Pop star Demi Lovato remained in the hospital Monday nearly a week after she reportedly suffered a drug overdose. The “Confident” singer is dealing with “complications” such as a high fever and nausea six days after she was taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, TMZ reported, citing a source. Although doctors are unsure of when Lovato will be cleared to leave the medical center, her prognosis is good, an insider told the celebrity gossip site.
Lovato reportedly had to be revived with Narcan — a common treatment for an opioid overdose — when paramedics arrived to the scene last week.
Her hospitalization caused a planned Atlantic City concert Thursday to be canceled. Lovato, 25, has been open in the past about her struggles with drugs and alcohol, and she celebrated six years of sobriety this past March. Last month, however, she seemed to reveal she’d relapsed in a song titled “Sober.”
‘Guardians’ cast calls for James Gunn’s return: The “Guardians of the Galaxy” has found a new mission, and it has nothing to do with Thanos. On Monday, assorted cast members turned to social media to share an open letter calling for the reinstatement of the franchise’s director, James Gunn, who was fired by Walt Disney Co. on July 20.
“Although I don’t support James Gunn’s inappropriate jokes from years ago, he is a good man,” “Guardians” star Chris Pratt wrote on Instagram, his first official comment on Disney’s decision. Gunn was fired after some years-old tweets resurfaced featuring the director joking about topics including rape, pedophilia, 9/11 and the Holocaust. During the fallout, Gunn apologized for being a different person in the past.
The open letter went out across Instagram and Twitter from a number of “Guardians” cast members, including Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker and Pom Klementieff. Bradley Cooper also signed the letter, but appeared to lack the social media profiles to share it.
PBS hires veteran commercial TV exec as programming chief: PBS says it’s picked a new programming executive, one with a long career in commercial broadcasting. Perry Simon will start in September as chief programming executive and general manager, PBS said Monday. Simon has served in top jobs at Viacom Productions and NBC Entertainment, as well with BBC America and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s Vulcan Productions. Simon will oversee all programming other than that for children.
Cosby fights classification as sexually violent predator: Bill Cosby’s lawyers are challenging the legality of the process under which a Pennsylvania board recommended he be classified as a sexually violent predator. They also claimed in a court filing last week that the state’s recently revised sex offender registry law is unconstitutional and should not be applied retroactively.
The 81-year-old Cosby is due to be sentenced Sept. 24 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He was convicted in April of drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago.
CBS to keep CEO during misconduct probe: CBS said it will keep CEO Les Moonves in place while an outside counsel investigates sexual misconduct allegations against him. The company also said it will postpone its annual shareholders meeting, scheduled to take place Aug. 10, to a later date. On Friday, a New Yorker article quoted six women spanning three decades accusing Moonves of sexual harassing them.
The CBS chief has been a prominent figure in television for decades, credited with turning around a network that had been mired for years at the ratings bottom.
Shares of CBS Corp. fell following multiple reports that the CBS board was meeting to decide the fate of Moonves.
— From our wire services
Trebek names potential successors: There’s a good chance Alex Trebek will step down as “Jeopardy!” host once his contract expires in 2020. Odds that the longtime host returns to the answers-and-questions game show are “50-50 and a little less,” Trebek said Sunday on Fox News’ “OBJECTified.”
The Canadian-born, Emmy-winning host has become an American institution since taking the helm of the syndicated trivia game in 1984. The 78-year-old says he’s already considered replacements. The front runner is another Alex: Alex Faust, the 28-year-old play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Kings, Trebek said. Another option: CNN legal analyst Laura Coates.
— From our wire services