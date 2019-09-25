BORGATA
8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 28; $49, $59
WHAT TO EXPECT: Canadian rockers Loverboy formed in 1979 and went on to score big hits both in their native country and the United States during the 1980s. Over the years they’ve kept up a consistent touring schedule and have managed to keep a steady lineup as well. On Saturday night Loverboy comes to Borgata to perform favorites such as “Turn Me Loose” and “Working for the Weekend.”
