Middle vs. Buena football

Middle Township vs Buena High School Football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Sept 20, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Lower Cape May (1-2) at Buena Regional (2-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Buena Regional has won two straight behind a potent ground game. This is the Chiefs home opener. Freshman Buena running back Samir Garrison has rushed for 324 yards. Lower Cape May lost to Pleasantville 45-6 last Friday. Jonas Lumbruno scored Lower's only touchdown on an 83-yard run.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments