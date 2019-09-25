Lower Cape May (1-2) at Buena Regional (2-1)
6 p.m. Friday
Buena Regional has won two straight behind a potent ground game. This is the Chiefs home opener. Freshman Buena running back Samir Garrison has rushed for 324 yards. Lower Cape May lost to Pleasantville 45-6 last Friday. Jonas Lumbruno scored Lower's only touchdown on an 83-yard run.
