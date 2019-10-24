Lower Cape May Wildwood Football

Lower’s Jonas Lumbruno (30) breaks a tackle to score a touchdown. Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Lower Cape May (2-4) at Gloucester Catholic (0-6)

11 a.m. Saturday

Lower junior quarterback Connor Eckel has thrown for 402 yards and four touchdowns and run for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Gloucester Catholic lost to Woodstown 27-6 last Saturday.

