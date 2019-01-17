The Caper Tigers (10-1) are the surprise of the winter season so far. Sophomore Martin Anguelov sank 42 3-pointers and averaged 23.8 points through the first 11 games.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments