Lyndsay Holden scored 25 points to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School girls basketball team to a 59-33 win over St. Joe on Tuesday night.

St. Joseph 5 6 11 11 - 33

Lower Cape May 11 16 22 10 - 59

SJ – Pett 6, Digerolamo 6, Hutchinson 12, Dainton 9

LCM – Holden 25, Grey 10, Donohue 2, McGuigan 9, Lemmon 3, Muldoon 2

