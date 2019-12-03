Coach: Brittany O'Donnell

2018-2019 record: 0-5

What to watch: The Caper Tigers have a slight increase in numbers. Key swimmers include Samantha Downes, Iris Sanchez, Mia Feulner, Julia Gibson, Drew Montanero and Sophia Kelleher.

"As always, we're looking for in times and in abilities," O'Donnell said. "We always stress getting better, with better times. That's all we can ask for."

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments