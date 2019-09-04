Coach: Anne Bracken

2018 record: 14-4-1

Group: S.J. Group II

What to watch: The Caper Tigers had one of their best seasons last year. Lower will be led by forward Reese Bracken (the coach’s daughter) and goalie Makayla Hueber, a third-year starter. Bracken, a first-team Press All-Star last year, has committed to play for Pace University.

Eden Brojakowski is a key defender. Midfielders Gabrielle DiDonato and Emma Golden, forward Anna Franklin, and defenders Keirsten Keywood and Julianna McClain each played some last year and will have a greater role.

Three players— Julia Cook, Maya Critchfield and Carina Raymond — will miss the season due to injuries. Coach Bracken has made senior Raymond a coach of the team’s corners, due to her coaching ability and her dedication to practices. Raymond, a three-sport athlete, tore her ACL as a sophomore in girls basketball, and tore the other ACL as a junior in girls lacrosse.

“We have a big senior class,” Bracken said. “Honestly, we’ll try to improve upon the year before, though that won’t be easy.”

