Coach: Anne Bracken
2018 record: 14-4-1
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Caper Tigers had one of their best seasons last year. Lower will be led by forward Reese Bracken (the coach’s daughter) and goalie Makayla Hueber, a third-year starter. Bracken, a first-team Press All-Star last year, has committed to play for Pace University.
Eden Brojakowski is a key defender. Midfielders Gabrielle DiDonato and Emma Golden, forward Anna Franklin, and defenders Keirsten Keywood and Julianna McClain each played some last year and will have a greater role.
Three players— Julia Cook, Maya Critchfield and Carina Raymond — will miss the season due to injuries. Coach Bracken has made senior Raymond a coach of the team’s corners, due to her coaching ability and her dedication to practices. Raymond, a three-sport athlete, tore her ACL as a sophomore in girls basketball, and tore the other ACL as a junior in girls lacrosse.
“We have a big senior class,” Bracken said. “Honestly, we’ll try to improve upon the year before, though that won’t be easy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.