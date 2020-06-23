" I know that surviving Google Classroom, Zoom Meetings, social distancing and wearing a mask will just be the start of the many ways our class will change the world for the better."
- Samantha Downes, Graduation Welcome Speech
"I guess you don’t truly understand what they mean when they tell you high school goes by in the blink of an eye until you’re right where we are today. Although this isn’t the perfect ending that any of us envisioned, it isn't any less meaningful and will not define the class of 2020. What will define the class of 2020 is our collective desire to make every moment count, because if anyone understands the importance of the little things, it’s certainly this class."
- Lily MacDonald, Academic Address
"The class of 2020 is a pretty remarkable class. We entered into this world right after 9/11- an event that shook the Earth, and are graduating high school amid yet another global event that is shaping the course of history. If that doesn’t scream special, I don’t know what does."
- Ella Seetoo-Ronk, ‘Goodbye Speech’
