Parents, Teachers, Administrators, and most importantly my fellow classmates, the Lower Cape May Regional Class of 2019. We are all gathered here today to celebrate our accomplishments. Before we can celebrate these accomplishments we first must reflect on what has brought us here to this point today, our childhood. No longer will you have to live a life full of bedtimes and chasing fireflies until you are called in for dinner. Where achievement meant getting your artwork put on the refrigerator. Today we put to rest the days which were carried on by dreams and imagination. We say goodnight to the days that had endless sunshine while playing worthless made up games to keep us busy from being bothered by our parents. With this passing, let us say goodbye to a time where school meant learning and fun. Let us say goodbye to a time when a simple kiss could sooth mental and physical cuts instead of leading to new wounds. A time where you were smart enough to realize that the other gender had cooties. Let us finally say goodbye to Saturday morning cartoons, and trade them for Saturday mornings spent dealing with the consequences of Friday night.
Allie Condie once said, “Growing apart doesn’t change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled.” As we all go our separate ways we realize how close our class really is. In a way we are family, not used to being apart. We grew up in this house together known as school and we are now moving out to be in our own places the military, college, or the workforce. As much as we don’t want to admit it, we are like siblings. We have been with each other since 2005. 14 YEARS! The majority of our lives we have been together. We will remember the things in life that are important to us. As life goes on we will forget more and more, we won’t remember what we did at school everyday, we won’t remember the conversations we had, and we won’t remember the minor details in our day to day life.
Little did we know that Childhood would forever hold some of the purest memories of our lives. We look back at all the memories that were made from staring at the colorful walls in a doctors office, to playing Kickball and tag outside with our friends. We look back and we realize how much we took these things for granted. 14 years ago we walked into Pre-K, not knowing we had a lifetime full of friendships, learning, and memories ahead of us. We grew up on Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network. We had our first sleepovers, our first crush, our first heartbreak, and our last recess.
As we entered high school we discovered who our real friends were. We appreciated the little things that were done for us. We were encouraged to be involved, to play in sports. We were motivated by our biggest fans at the sporting events and we even pulled a couple of all nighters together at prom, after prom, and the lock ins. We embarrassed ourselves here and there whether it was intentional like at the lip sync battle or accidental like tripping over your feet in the hallways, but we have learned to always be there for each other.
Now, here we are, out on the football field accepting our diplomas, throwing our caps in the air, and packing our boxes for the next chapter of our lives. What happened to our childhood? Since when did the Hollister shirts go out of style? When did Disney Channel become so bad? It feels like our childhood has just began but it is now coming to an end. We say goodbye to our teachers and classmates one last time before moving away. We squeeze in every little ice cream date with our best friends, and the toughest part? We say goodbye to our childhood town. Nothing beats the beautiful sunsets, the local mall shops, the community events, the backroads that lead us to our favorite spot in town. Our home will never be forgotten.
Our childhood ship has sailed, it is time to grow up and face the harsh reality of the real world. No matter where we end up, how often we come home to visit, or who we stay in touch with, the memories will never fade. I am forever grateful for our childhood and I am so sad to have lost something so important to us all but it is now time to move on and make new beginnings. I wish you all the best and thank you all for making our childhood unforgettable.