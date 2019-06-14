Welcome faculty, parents and most importantly Class of 2019.
I would like to thank Mr Kobik, Mr Ziemba, administration, and teachers for creating an inclusive community and a supportive environment for our district. Parents, thank you for the countless days of taking us to practice, teaching us life lessons, and your dedication in believing in us. Finally thank you to the Class of 2019 for your hard work, perseverance, and support during our years here at Lower Cape May Regional High School.
It's certainly been a long time since we’ve had recess. As children we played with toys and games like puzzles to have fun and find meaning. Although we’ve left the jump ropes, barbies, and legos behind,(well most of us) what may have come unnoticed to you, we’ve still been working on puzzles until this very day. Over the summer, I had the opportunity to visit Egypt, my native country. As excitement and anxiousness engulfed me, I couldn’t wait to meet people who were similar to me, shared my culture, and spoke my native language. I fell in love with my Mediterranean background but soon realized that although we had a lot of things in common, I did not fit in with some aspects. It
took some time to connect with the people around me. Contrary to here, at our Lower Cape May Regional community in our motherly Cape May County, I may not share similar attributes with everyone here but I fit in as we paint homecoming banners, decorate for prom, sing our Alma Mater, and cheer on our football team.
We can all agree that as kids the most intriguing piece was the one that looked similar to the piece that was supposed to fit correctly. The piece that would join with the other pair but not quite perfectly. However, finding a different piece would give you the perfect match and connect the lines of the picture smoothly. Our school has a history of offering a variety of clubs, organizations, subjects, and sports for everyone to find what makes them distinctive as they are with others who share their passion. As we grow into the young adults we are today these connections, differences, and similarities will allow us to develop into who we are.
But we all have our own unique individual puzzle, an infinite number of pieces that we will put together as we learn and mature. Each one of us are working on parts of our own puzzle that are significant to
us individually. Simultaneously, I have been working on two parts of the same puzzle since I was young. The side of me that possesses Egyptian culture and the side of me that grew up in America. But I found the pieces that connected these two parts of my puzzle together making me into the person I am now. These segments can be baking, music, engineering, field hockey, poetry, peer leaders, and many more parts of our puzzle we have developed with the help of LCMR and our parents. As we connect them together with the pieces of our daily lives these small sections create a picture. The beauty in this is that everyone has a different picture on the top of their puzzle box that is not conceived beforehand because we make it up as we journey through life. Although everyone’s puzzle looks differently we share those couple of pieces. We can all say LCMR was part of the puzzle we all share because we matched it up together. LCMR was the box that held all the little scrambled puzzle pieces together when we were freshman. As we grew over the last 4 years, we learned from the qualities that made us unique and connected with that qualities that made us similar ultimately creating the big picture that captures who we are as a whole….tigers.