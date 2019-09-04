Head coach: Rick Ferrante (third season with Lower, 17th overall)
Last season's record: 5-11
Outlook: Spoiler — The Caper Tigers went from one win in their inaugural season in 2017 to five in 2018. They've made a name for themselves through aggressive defense and hustle.
Key players: Emma Muldoon, Sr.; Shaye Fletcher, Sr.; Joelle DuFault, Jr.; Ashley Wycoff, Sr.; Violet Dales, Sr.; Carley McDonald, Jr.; Carrie Laffey, Jr.; Olivia Krenzien, Sr.
