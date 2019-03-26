Coach: JoAnn McLaughlin
Last season’s record: 11-9
Outlook: The Caper Tigers, which advanced to the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Group II playoffs, will look to senior goaltender Melanie Amador to lead the defense. Lower will also return junior center Maya Critchfield, a first-team Press All-Star last season, and junior attacker Carina Raymond.
“I think people consider us to be the underdogs,” McLaughlin said. “But I think we are going to fight to be at the top of our conference (and) continue to get better every day and improve on last year's season.”