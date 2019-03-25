Coach: Chris Boyle
Last season’s record: 8-10
Outlook: The Caper Tigers return senior attacker Chuckie Magill, who led the team in scoring, senior defender Mike Wiel, junior midfielder Branden Smith ans junior defenders Matt Gibson and Branden Lambert. Lower advanced to the South Jersey Group II playoffs last season.
We have young players, but they are ready to step up," Boyle said. "They’ve been taught the right way to play the game from our youth league coaches. I expect a lot from this team, and we are setting the bar high to be better."