State Wrestling Tournament Day 2

Joelle Klein, of Lower Cape May Regional, wrestles Kaila Mungo, of Rancocas, in the 235 lb. division during the second day of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Friday, March 1, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Coach: Billy Damiana (third season)

2018-19 record: 15-10

Outlook: The Caper Tigers’ junior Devon Bohn (120) returns after a fourth-place finish in the district last year. Junior Wesley Tosto (132) sophomore Braydon Castillo (160) advanced to the first round of regions last season. Lower also features Joelle Klien, who was third last season at 235 at the first state tournament for girls and on Sunday won at 215 at the Queen of the East tournament in Pennsauken.

“We’re looking to compete for the Cape-Atlantic League title and make it to S.J. Group II finals,” Damiana said.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments