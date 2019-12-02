Coach: Brittany O'Donnell

2018-19 record: 2-7

What to watch: The Caper Tigers will be led by Max Souder and Zeb Hinker, Mark Ryan and Justin Melli.

"Those four have the ability to compete in relays, and in an individual standpoint could find a lot of success," O'Donnell said.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments