Coach: Brett Matthews (81-46-7)

2018 record: 2-17

Group: S.J. Group II

What to watch: The Caper Tigers suffered a handful of injuries last season, which resulted in the worst outing in the eight years that Matthews has been guiding the program. Chole Lawler, a forward and midfielder, tore her ACL last fall, but is primed for a successful junior season. Lower also returns junior midfielder and forward Jordan Dougherty and senior defender Hadden Miller.

“I would like to see us take a major step forward,” Matthews said, “and be more competitive and hopefully end the season with a .500 record and possibly a win in the first round of the state tournament.”

Tags

Load comments