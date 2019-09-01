Coach: Brett Matthews (81-46-7)
2018 record: 2-17
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Caper Tigers suffered a handful of injuries last season, which resulted in the worst outing in the eight years that Matthews has been guiding the program. Chole Lawler, a forward and midfielder, tore her ACL last fall, but is primed for a successful junior season. Lower also returns junior midfielder and forward Jordan Dougherty and senior defender Hadden Miller.
“I would like to see us take a major step forward,” Matthews said, “and be more competitive and hopefully end the season with a .500 record and possibly a win in the first round of the state tournament.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.