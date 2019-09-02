Coach: Dennis Elia (75-138-12)
2018 record: 3-17-1
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch The Caper Tigers return almost their entire team from last season, including senior midfielder T.J. Shoffler, senior goaltender Mark Ryan and junior midfielder/defender Jordan Pierce. Elia said being in a division that plays Ocean City, Middle Township and Mainland twice is difficult, but the team is up for the challenge.
“We will try our best to compete and hopefully make the state tournament,” Elia said. “We did not graduate any players, so the boys know what to expect and are eager to improve.”
