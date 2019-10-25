Lower Cape May female football player is center of attention: The 18-year-old senior became the first female football player from Atlantic, Cape May or Cumberland counties to start a varsity game when she lined up at center in Lower’s 42-0 victory over Wildwood on Saturday.
Tight Assembly race in 1st District, but Dems may see Trump bump. State Sen. Bob Andrzejczak has a 14-point lead over Republican challenger Mike Testa in the 1st Legislative District race, but his running mates are in a tight race for their Assembly seats, according to a Stockton University poll released Thursday.
Cape plans draw anger from those who hold liquor licenses in Middle Township: Alcohol licenses have been a hot issue in the township this year. The Township Committee voted to drop the minimum bid for its sixth license, but Cape May County officials leasing out the plaza at Routes 9 and 47 have a plan for a liquor license at a significantly lower asking price directly through the state Department of Alcohol Beverage Control.
Vineland officials celebrate new, $20 million police station: “The facility across the street has been our home — it’s like a second home to all the officers..." said Chief Rudy Beu at the opening of the department's brand new station.
Philadelphia Phillies hire Joe Girardi as manager: The Phillies gave themselves a much-needed dose of credibility Thursday afternoon, announcing the hiring of former World Series-winning Yankees manager Girardi.
Pleasantville and Buena renew burgeoning rivalry: The winner will take a big step toward the West Jersey Football League United Division title. Both teams are playoff contenders — Pleasantville (5-1) in Group II and Buena Regional (6-1) in Group I.
Check out the game-by-game preview of this weekend's high school football action.
