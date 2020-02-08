Freshman Archie Lawler and Jacob Bey sparked the caper Tigers to the win.
Lawler scored 17 and was 6 for 6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Bey scored 16.
Salem 20 4 11 21 - 56
Lower Cape May 11 26 17 18 – 72
Salem – Telfair 15, Wilkins 2, Ausland 31, Forte 2, Rogers 4, Sanders 2
LCM – Bencivengo 7, Gault 5, Pierce 9, Lawler 17, Bey 16, Pine 2, Whitesell 11, Cronin 5
