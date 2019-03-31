Coach: Ryan Slaney (two seasons)

Last season’s record: 4-17

2019 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: The Caper Tigers graduated several seniors. Lower will rely on seniors Kenny Haungs (INF/P) and Matt Jefferis (3B/P).

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments