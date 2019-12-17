Lower Cape May
Coach: Scott Holden
Last season’s record: 17-10
2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding
Key players: Jordan Pierce, 6-0, Jr., G; Tommy Gault, 5-10, Sr., G; Damon Bencivengo, 6-2, Sr., F; Archie Lawler, 6-2, Fr., F; Jacob Bey, 6-4, Fr., F;
Outlook: The Caper Tigers will be young this season with some talented freshmen, who will see plenty of playing time. Pierce showed promise as a sophomore and will be one of Lower’s leaders.
